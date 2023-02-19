Khaleda can do politics, can’t participate in elections: Anisul

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia can take part in politics, but she is barred from contesting in the next general election because of her conviction for corruption, law minister Anisul Huq said on Sunday, reports UNB.

The government will not interfere in her doing politics, the minister said adding “Whether she will do politics or not, it’s her personal matter.”

The minister was talking to reporters after attending an orientation course held at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) in the city.