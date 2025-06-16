Chhatra League brings out flash procession at Shahbagh

Activists of banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of Awami League, brought out a procession in the city’s Shahbagh area early Monday.

Besides, seven crude bombs were recovered in abandoned condition from different spots on Dhaka University (DU) campus the same morning.

According to witnesses, a group of BCL activists brought out a brief procession around 6:00 am in Poribagh near Shahbagh intersection.

Shahbagh police station officer-in-charge (OC) Khalid Mansur said members of the banned Chhatra League organised a flash procession in the early hours.