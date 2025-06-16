Chhatra League brings out flash procession at Shahbagh
Activists of banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of Awami League, brought out a procession in the city’s Shahbagh area early Monday.
Besides, seven crude bombs were recovered in abandoned condition from different spots on Dhaka University (DU) campus the same morning.
According to witnesses, a group of BCL activists brought out a brief procession around 6:00 am in Poribagh near Shahbagh intersection.
Shahbagh police station officer-in-charge (OC) Khalid Mansur said members of the banned Chhatra League organised a flash procession in the early hours.
A man was arrested from the scene, he said.
A case was filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the arrestee was sent to Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court, the OC added.
Besides, seven crude bombs were found in abandoned condition near Shaheed Mortuza Medical Center and the Annex Building on DU campus.
DU proctor associate professor Saifuddin Ahmed said, “The crude bombs were found in plastic food containers. There hasn’t been any report of explosion inside the campus. Upon receiving the information, we informed police, and the bomb disposal unit later came and recovered the explosives.”
OC Khalid Mansur said the bomb disposal team rushed to the scene and safely defused the crude bombs.