Govt monitors Gopalganj situation, considers action based on developments

The government is closely monitoring the activities of activists of the Awami League, which is banned from political activities in the country, and the developments in Gopalganj.

Depending on how the situation unfolds, the government is considering increasing the level of force used by law enforcement agencies in the district, officials in charge at the Ministry of Home Affairs told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity.

When contacted after noon, they said the deputy commissioner (DC) and superintendent of police (SP) in Gopalganj would be removed from their posts. At around 5:15 pm, the government issued an order transferring the DC and SP.

Habiganj DC GM Sarfaraz was appointed as the new DC of Gopalganj, replacing Md Arif-uz-Zaman. Gopalganj SP Md Habibullah was also transferred, and Feni SP Pratyush Kumar Majumder was given the new assignment.

Gopalganj is the hometown of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted in the July mass uprising. Since the fall of the Awami League government in August 2024, party leaders, activists and supporters have staged protests there on various occasions.

For the past few days, Awami League activists have been holding processions and blocking roads in Gopalganj. On Sunday, they were seen staging rallies and processions carrying various local weapons, including bamboo poles, oars and machetes.