We’re not alone in this movement, democratic world with us: Fakhrul

Urging all to restore democracy in Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “We are not alone in this movement. Democratic world is also with us.”

He said this while addressing a BNP rally protesting imprisonment of the party leaders, including the its chairperson Khaleda Zia, in ‘false cases’ on the International Democracy Day on Friday.

Fakhrul referred to the sentence and incarceration of BNP leaders in graft and civil cases including the conviction of Iqbal Hasan Mahmud and Amanullah Aman.