Democratic movement can't be stopped by dictated verdicts: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged the government has grabbed the entire state machinery and judicial system.

"The government wants to halt the movements by sending the leaders and activists to jail through dictated verdicts," the BNP leader remarked while newsmen asked his reaction about the jail sentences of BNP leader Iqbal Mahmud Tuku and Amanullah Aman.

Fakhrul was talking to newsmen at an event at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka Tuesday to mark the 42nd death anniversary of party’s founding president, Ziaur Rahman.

Earlier, the High Court upheld nine years imprisonment for BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud and 13 years for Dhaka city north BNP convener Aman Ullah Aman in two separate graft cases filed by Anti-Corruption Commission.