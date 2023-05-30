Democratic movement can't be stopped by dictated verdicts: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged the government has grabbed the entire state machinery and judicial system.
"The government wants to halt the movements by sending the leaders and activists to jail through dictated verdicts," the BNP leader remarked while newsmen asked his reaction about the jail sentences of BNP leader Iqbal Mahmud Tuku and Amanullah Aman.
Fakhrul was talking to newsmen at an event at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka Tuesday to mark the 42nd death anniversary of party’s founding president, Ziaur Rahman.
Earlier, the High Court upheld nine years imprisonment for BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud and 13 years for Dhaka city north BNP convener Aman Ullah Aman in two separate graft cases filed by Anti-Corruption Commission.
Terming the verdict a 'dictated one', Fakhrul said, "The government is carrying out these misdeeds to keep the people away from the ongoing movements so that a free and fair election cannot be held. But this time the people will not allow that."
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that it is clear that there is no possibility of good sense prevailing within the government. He said the people will definitely realise their rights and in the coming days an inclusive election will be held under a caretaker government.
Citing the relevance of Ziaur Rahman today, Fakhrul said, "We will restore the lost democracy at any cost. We will free Begum Khaleda Zia and bring back acting chairman Tarique Rahman. We pledge to establish a democratic society and a government of the people, withdrawing all false cases."
Among others, BNP standing committee members Khandaker Mosharaf Hossain, Nazrul Islam and Amir Kashru Mahmud Chowdhury were present on the occasion.