All have moral, political responsibility to implement reforms: Ali Riaz

Professor Ali Riaz, special assistant to the chief adviser, and former vice-chairman of the National Consensus Commission, stressed political considerations over legal ones in implementing the July Charter.

Professor Ali Riaz said, “In politics, the first and foremost consideration has to be political, not merely legal. We are reminding everyone that there has been a public mandate and people also have expressed support for political parties. Therefore a coordination has to be made within this. The responsibility for coordination lies with politicians.”

Ali Riaz made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital Saturday morning. The press conference was organised to brief the media on the results of the recently held referendum.