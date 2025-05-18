Interim govt has no authority to decide on corridor, port: Tarique

The acting chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has said it does not fall within the authority of the interim government to take decisions on corridors and control of the ports. He urged the government to shift focus towards announcing a date for the national election.

“It seems the interim government is giving more priority to granting corridors and transferring control of the port to foreign hands,” he said. “Let us make it clear once again—decisions on such matters do not fall within the authority of an interim government. These decisions must be made by a national parliament or a government elected by the people’s vote,” he said.

Tarique Rahman urged the interim government to announce a clear date for the national election without unnecessarily complicating the country's political situation.