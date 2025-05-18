Interim govt has no authority to decide on corridor, port: Tarique
The acting chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has said it does not fall within the authority of the interim government to take decisions on corridors and control of the ports. He urged the government to shift focus towards announcing a date for the national election.
“It seems the interim government is giving more priority to granting corridors and transferring control of the port to foreign hands,” he said. “Let us make it clear once again—decisions on such matters do not fall within the authority of an interim government. These decisions must be made by a national parliament or a government elected by the people’s vote,” he said.
Tarique Rahman urged the interim government to announce a clear date for the national election without unnecessarily complicating the country's political situation.
"I call upon the interim government to declare a specific date for the national election without muddying the waters unnecessarily," he said while virtually addressing a discussion meeting on Saturday night. Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM) arranged the event at a city hotel, marking its 8th founding anniversary.
Tarique underscored the need for establishing a government accountable to the people through their direct votes in a credible national election.
Otherwise, he warned, it will not be easy to confront the fallen and runaway despotic Awami League.
“We hope that the interim government will soon announce the date for the national election and fulfil its responsibility to establish the rights of the people of Bangladesh, rising above greed and temptation,” the BNP leader said.
He said that political parties prepare themselves to serve the people through the practice of party politics, ideals, and political discourse, and to govern the country with a public mandate.
“It is very important to strengthen democratic political parties, political norms, rules and systems, instead of depoliticisation,” the BNP leader said.
Tarique also stressed the urgent need to strengthen constitutional institutions, which can only be achieved through continuous democratic practice.
He said it is the right time to implement the process of institutionalising democracy so that no future dictator or fascist can strip the people of their rights.
The BNP leader noted, however, that the interim government's lack of goodwill and capability in this regard has already led to public disappointment.
Despite this, he said, pro-people political parties have continued to support the interim government in the hope of establishing a government that is accountable to the people through a free and fair election.
From the very beginning, Tarique said BNP and other political parties have called for a clear roadmap of action from the interim government.
"But if we consider all the developments so far, we see that the government has not responded accordingly. Rather, it seems they have tactically entangled the announcement of a definite election date within an innovative condition of minor and major reforms,” he said.
The BNP leader feared that political instability is growing since the government has kept the country’s people in the dark regarding its plans and thinking.
"We are witnessing people from various walks of life gathering on the streets every day with different demands. In just ten months, the signs of instability are visible both within and outside the government."
The BNP leader warned that if the government fails to understand and respond to the hopes and aspirations of the people, political unrest in the country will continue to grow.
"We think if this unrest persists, it will become increasingly difficult for the government to manage the situation. That is why we urge the interim government to be cautious and aware of its limitations and incapacity,” he said.
Stating that the government is not an elite club or a corporate entity, Tarique said it is a political institution and every citizen must have a direct connection with it.
He warned that if democratic values and systems are ignored and depoliticisation is encouraged, certain individuals may benefit temporarily, but in the end, the state, democracy, and the pro-democratic people will be the ones to suffer.
Tarique also strongly opposed the interim government’s plans to provide a 'humanitarian corridor' for Myanmar’s conflict-ridden Rakhine State or to hand over the container terminal at Chattogram Port to foreign companies.
The BNP leader said the political legitimacy of the current government was built on national unity against fascism and the sacrifice of thousands of lives during the July movement.
“Yet, even after ten months, the interim government has failed to finalise the list and number of martyrs and those injured in the July-August movement,” he said with regret.
He further added, “If someone today wants to know the exact number of martyrs and injured from the July-August movement, can that information be found with certainty? Serious doubts and questions remain.”
In such a situation, he said, if a government that came to power through a popular uprising cannot prepare a list of martyrs even after ten months, it raises questions about the government’s capability.
“Another important question also arises—has the government become indifferent to the victims, or is it too intoxicated with power? This is a major concern for many people across the country,” Tarique said.