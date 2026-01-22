Make 10-party alliance victorious: Nahid Islam

The National Citizen Party (NCP) formally began its campaign for the 13th National Parliamentary Election by visiting the graves of two national leaders of Bangladesh—Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq and Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy —the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, and Sharif Osman bin Hadi, convener of the Inqilab Moncho who was martyred last December.

NCP convener Nahid Islam inaugurated the campaign today, Thursday, and called upon the people to ensure the victory of the 10-party electoral alliance.

After visiting the graves, NCP brought out a procession titled ‘March for Justice’ at around 12:45 pm today from in front of the mausoleums of the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and martyr Osman Hadi. The procession passed through Shahbagh intersection and the road in front of Ramna Park and ended in front of the National Press Club.