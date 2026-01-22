NCP starts election campaign
Make 10-party alliance victorious: Nahid Islam
The National Citizen Party (NCP) formally began its campaign for the 13th National Parliamentary Election by visiting the graves of two national leaders of Bangladesh—Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq and Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy —the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, and Sharif Osman bin Hadi, convener of the Inqilab Moncho who was martyred last December.
NCP convener Nahid Islam inaugurated the campaign today, Thursday, and called upon the people to ensure the victory of the 10-party electoral alliance.
After visiting the graves, NCP brought out a procession titled ‘March for Justice’ at around 12:45 pm today from in front of the mausoleums of the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and martyr Osman Hadi. The procession passed through Shahbagh intersection and the road in front of Ramna Park and ended in front of the National Press Club.
Led by NCP convener Nahid, the procession included the party’s chief coordinator and Dhaka-8 constituency candidate Nasiruddin Patwary, Central Election Management Committee Secretary Monira Sharmin, Dhaka-9 candidate Javed Rasin, Dhaka-20 candidate Nabila Tasnid, Jatiya Juba Shakti convener Tarikul Islam, central leader Farhad Sohel, among others.
Several leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami, which is leading the 10-party alliance, were also present at the time, including Shahin Ahmed Khan, ameer of the party’s Paltan Thana unit, and Ahsan Habib, ameer of the Shahbagh Thana unit.
Earlier today at around 11:30 am, NCP convener Nahid and the party’s central leaders and candidates went to the mausoleums of the three leaders located beside the Doyel Chattar at Dhaka University. After visiting the graves of the two leaders, Nahid spoke to journalists.
Nahid said they were starting their official election journey by visiting the graves of the two leaders, Kazi Nazrul and martyr Sharif Osman Hadi. Their election journey began by remembering the two national leaders Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq and Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy.
Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq was the architect of this Bangladesh. Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy was one of the founders of this Bangladesh. Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq fought against the zamindari system. Similarly, by fighting against a fascist system, they are moving toward a new settlement.
On the other hand, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy laid the foundation of democracy in this Bangladesh. Through the 2024 mass uprising, they are re-establishing the foundation of democracy in Bangladesh through this election, he added.
Nahid said, “By visiting the grave of our July soldier, our July commander, the martyr of the anti-hegemonic struggle Sharif Osman Hadi, we are beginning this election as an anti-hegemonic journey, a journey of freedom, a journey of azadi…. We are calling upon people across Bangladesh to vote ‘yes’ in the referendum. By voting ‘yes’ in the referendum, continue the journey of reforms.”
“Ensuring justice for those who killed our brother Sharif Osman Hadi is one of the main agendas of our election journey today. We want all processes, starting from the charge sheet of this case, to be completed before the election. We will definitely ensure proper justice for this murder on the soil of Bengal, Inshallah. NCP’s election procession will begin by visiting the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam alongside Osman Hadi,” he said.
Nahid mentioned that NCP’s candidate Nasiruddin, in support of the 10-party alliance in Dhaka-8 constituency, is speaking out against the ‘new mafias and new zamindars.’ He said, “We will tour the Dhaka-8 constituency. We will carry out the March for Justice.”
Calling on people across Bangladesh, Nahid said, “Make the 10-party alliance victorious. Make the symbol of the 10-party alliance victorious. Elect NCP’s 30 candidates nationwide with the Shapla Koli symbol and send them to parliament. In parliament, NCP and the 10-party alliance will speak for ordinary people. They will speak of the mass uprising, reforms, and sovereignty.”
Nahid also alleged that the Election Commission (EC) is not behaving neutrally. He said the EC is giving special advantages to a particular party. He demanded neutral conduct from the Election Commission.
Later, NCP brought out a rally from the road in front of the mausoleums of the three leaders. Slogans during the rally included: “Say yes in the referendum, Shapla Koli will win this time,” “Servitude or freedom, freedom, freedom,” “long live 10-party alliance,” and “Delhi or Dhaka, Dhaka, Dhaka.”
The rally ended around 12:30 pm in front of the national poet’s mausoleum at Shahbagh. At that time, an NCP delegation including Nahid and Nasiruddin visited the graves of national poet Kazi Nazrul and martyr Osman Hadi.
Nahid seeks votes after ‘March for Justice’
After visiting the graves of poet Kazi Nazrul and Osman Hadi, NCP’s “March for Justice” began under Nahid’s leadership from the road in front of the national poet’s mausoleum. Slogans there included: “We want justice, justice, justice,” “We will all become Hadi, we will fight through the ages,” “Against extortion, we must fight together,” and “Naraye Takbir, Allahu Akbar.”
Some young people on motorcycles were at the front of the procession. Behind them were several multimedia journalists. Then came Nahid and Nasiruddin, followed by the main procession. NCP women leaders were in the front row. Slogans were broadcast over microphones as the procession moved.
The procession ended around 1:30 pm in front of the National Press Club. There, Nasiruddin demanded speedy justice for the murder of Osman Hadi. He called on India not to give shelter to any conspirators or killers. He also called on various political parties in the country to work in favor of a ‘yes’ vote in the referendum. He promised to build a safe and beautiful Dhaka-8.
In his concluding speech, Nahid said NCP has officially started its election campaign. After 16 years, an election is being held in the country. People are regaining their voting rights in exchange for the sacrifices of martyrs. He called on people to elect NCP’s 30 candidates with the Shapla Koli symbol and the honest and patriotic candidates of the 10-party alliance in the historic election on 12 February.
Nahid sought votes for Nasiruddin, the 10-party Alliance and NCP-nominated candidate in Dhaka-8 constituency. He said eliminating the mafia groups lurking in every corner of the constituency is Nasiruddin’s main agenda. The demand for justice for the murder of Osman Hadi is also one of his key agendas.
Nahid said, “We will win the election, go to Parliament, and implement the reform promises we made to the people.”