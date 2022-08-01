EC wants to remain above controversy by conducting credible polls: CEC

The president and the prime minister elections were held under the presidential election system, Awal said, adding that elections are being held under parliamentary system since 1991.

Noting that there were many controversies in the political arena centering the polls in the past, he said it is the constitutional responsibility of the EC to conduct free and fair elections.

“Similarly, it is the constitutional responsibility of the government to assist the commission. We are holding dialogues from that responsibility,” the CEC added.

Awal further said that the EC will perform its duty in line with the Constitution and the laws and regulations in the 12th national parliament election to make it participatory, free and impartial, ensure the exercise of the voting rights.