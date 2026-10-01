BNP may take strict action against reserved-seat MP over Radda incident
Ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) may take strict action against reserved-seat MP Ferdousi Ahmed (Misty) over the attack, looting and vandalism at the Radda MCH-FP Centre in Mirpur, Dhaka.
The party’s top leadership is even discussing whether to ask her to resign from the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).
Four relevant sources, including two key BNP sources and others familiar with the party and government, informed the matter to Prothom Alo. However, no final decision has been made yet, according to the sources.
Asked about the matter, MP Ferdousi Ahmed told Prothom Alo on Wednesday that she had not received any instruction regarding her resignation until then. She stated she had not heard anything about it.
According to the sources, the government is also taking a strict stance over the Radda incident. The prime minister has been gathering information overthe incident for the past two days. Information has been collected regarding who was involved in the attack and vandalism, their political affiliations and who was behind the incident.
Relevant sources said that the investigation has also found evidence of the involvement of several individuals known to be close associates of Ferdousi Ahmed.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said on Wednesday that an investigation is underway against the ruling party’s MP over the demolition of the Radda health centre.
He further said that an impartial investigation was ongoing and that no one would be spared if their involvement was found.
A senior source familiar with the matter said the government was in favour of taking strong action against anyone whose name emerges in the investigation.
A source at the BNP's policymaking level told Prothom Alo that the Radda incident is being viewed seriously from the party's top tier. The government is in an uncomfortable position over the involvement of party leaders and activists in the demolition and looting of a healthcare facility and allegations of land grabbing.
After information emerged regarding the involvement of individuals known to be close to Ferdousi Ahmed, her role and political liability have also come under discussion.
In such a situation, a strict decision regarding the MP may be taken based on the findings of the investigation.
Names of the MP's close associates
An investigation by Prothom Alo has uncovered information regarding the roles of several individuals linked to local BNP politics behind the attack and vandalism at the Radda healthcare centre. Prominent among them are former member of Dhaka City North BNP, Mohammad Hanif Mia and former member secretary of Dhaka City North Jubo Dal, Mostafa Jaglul Pasha. Relevant sources stated that they are known in the area as close associates of Ferdousi Ahmed.
Information has also been found that several local BNP men are involved in the activities of the 'Somomona Dokandar Samabai Samiti Limited (a cooperative society of shopkeepers), which came to the forefront after the demolition of the Radda Centre. Ferdousi Ahmed was the president of this society when she was the commissioner of Ward No. 8 under Shah Ali Thana unit BNP in 2006.
At that time, she signed as the president on an application submitted to the Housing and Public Works Authority requesting the allocation of the Radda Centre's land in the name of the society.
However, following the demolition of the healthcare center at midnight on 24 September, Ferdousi Ahmed told Prothom Alo that she currently has no affiliation with the society. She denied allegations of her involvement in the attack and vandalism at Radda.
3 committees dissolved, 14 expelled in one day
Amid ongoing discussions regarding the Radda incident, the committees of Dhaka City North BNP, Dhaka City North Jubo Dal, and Dhaka City West Chhatra Dal were dissolved on Wednesday night. On the same day, 14 individuals from various levels of the BNP and its affiliated organisations were expelled. However, the press releases issued by the party and its affiliates did not mention any direct connection between these organisational decisions and the Radda incident.
A BNP press release announced the expulsion of Shah Ali Thana unit BNP Joint Convener Khalil Chowdhury, C-Block Unit BNP General Secretary Anwar Hossain, and Dhaka City North BNP member Hafizur Rahman Shukku. They were accused of "anti-organisational activities, including unethical acts."
On the same day, five members of Jatiyabadi Chhatra Dal, two from Swechchhasebok Dal and four from Sramik Dal were expelled. No reason was cited in the press release for the dissolution of the 51-member convening committee of Dhaka City North BNP. In the case of the respective committees of Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal, it was stated that their tenures had expired.
Government takes a strict stance
The government’s position on the Radda incident has also become public over the past few days. Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman said at a press conference on Tuesday that the government regrets and is embarrassed over the attack and vandalism at the Radda health centre.
He also said those found to be involved in the investigation would be brought under the law.
The following day, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed told journalists at the Secretariat that an investigation was also underway against the local MP. Earlier, Shah Ali police station officer-in-charge Jahangir Alam was withdrawn after allegations of negligence in handling the incident.
Mahdi Amin, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office and an adviser to the prime minister, also said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that there would be no political leniency, regardless of who the perpetrators were.
He said the home ministry was working on the matter and had information about it. The government wanted to ensure due legal action, he added.
Radda centre demolished around midnight
The Radda MCH-FP Centre in Mirpur-1 came under attack around midnight on 24 September. It is alleged that more than 200 people entered the premises carrying locally made weapons and tools for demolition and held two security guards hostage. They then looted valuable medical equipment, medicines, vaccines, cash and other belongings.
Later, the facility, including one concrete and three semi-concrete buildings, was demolished using heavy machinery.
A signboard of Somomona Dokandar Samabai Samiti Limited was later put up at the site. Various political parties, organisations and members of civil society have since expressed widespread criticism and outrage over the incident through statements and speeches.
Since 1974, the Radda MCH-FP Centre has been providing reproductive healthcare, maternal and child healthcare, family planning, vaccination and other health services to disadvantaged and low-income people in Mirpur. Even after the facility was demolished, limited healthcare services have continued amid the rubble.
Renovation work underway
A visit to the site on Wednesday found that four days after the attack and vandalism, renovation work was progressing rapidly to clear the debris and make the health centre usable again.
Upon entering through the main gate, workers were seen rebuilding the tin shed that had previously covered the entrance. New brickwork had been added to the damaged wall of the front veranda. Electrical connections had been restored in several rooms, along with electric fans. Workers were also installing new iron grilles on many of the windows.
At the back of the centre, the damaged veranda wall had been rebuilt and plastered. Workers were constructing the rear boundary wall. However, the toilets had not yet been repaired, and the water connection had not been restored. Workers were also removing broken structural components and pieces of concrete.
Radda MCH-FP Centre Executive Director Nasrin Akhter told Prothom Alo that the centre had received an electricity connection on Tuesday. The water connection had not yet been restored. They hoped to get it within a few days, she said. However, it would take more time to restore the washroom facilities.
Nasrin Akhter said the renovation work was being carried out with the assistance of Youth and Sports State Minister Aminul Haque. He had visited the centre the day after the incident and assured them that it would be renovated. The work was proceeding accordingly, she said.
Leaders and activists of the Shah Ali police station unit BNP at different levels are supervising the renovation work. One of them is Shah Ali thana BNP senior joint convener Shamsul Kabir.
He told Prothom Alo that work was being carried out as quickly as possible in line with the announcement to complete the renovation within seven days.