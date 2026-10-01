BNP may take strict action against reserved-seat MP over Radda incident

Ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) may take strict action against reserved-seat MP Ferdousi Ahmed (Misty) over the attack, looting and vandalism at the Radda MCH-FP Centre in Mirpur, Dhaka.

The party’s top leadership is even discussing whether to ask her to resign from the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).

Four relevant sources, including two key BNP sources and others familiar with the party and government, informed the matter to Prothom Alo. However, no final decision has been made yet, according to the sources.

Asked about the matter, MP Ferdousi Ahmed told Prothom Alo on Wednesday that she had not received any instruction regarding her resignation until then. She stated she had not heard anything about it.

According to the sources, the government is also taking a strict stance over the Radda incident. The prime minister has been gathering information overthe incident for the past two days. Information has been collected regarding who was involved in the attack and vandalism, their political affiliations and who was behind the incident.