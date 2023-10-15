Dialogue to be considered if BNP withdraws conditions: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said they will consider the issue of dialogue if BNP withdraws its conditions.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made this remark while answering a query from a newsman at a press briefing at the secretariat on Sunday afternoon.
The United States pre-election assessment mission has called upon political parties as well as other stakeholders in Bangladesh to initiate a substantive dialogue on key election issues, with the aim of ensuring a credible, inclusive, and violence-free election.
The assessment team, which comprises representatives of the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI), made the call through a publication from Washington on 14 October.
Newsmen asked Obaidul Quader about the call of the United States pre-election assessment mission.
In response, Awami League general secretary said the matter will be considered if BNP withdraws its four conditions.
The road transport and bridges minister also said they have no plan to hold dialogue with conditions.