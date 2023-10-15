Dialogue to be considered if BNP withdraws conditions: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said they will consider the issue of dialogue if BNP withdraws its conditions.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made this remark while answering a query from a newsman at a press briefing at the secretariat on Sunday afternoon.

The United States pre-election assessment mission has called upon political parties as well as other stakeholders in Bangladesh to initiate a substantive dialogue on key election issues, with the aim of ensuring a credible, inclusive, and violence-free election.