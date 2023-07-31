AL to resist blockade, siege and similar programmes

Awami League will not allow Bangladesh Nationalist Party to hold programmes such as sit-ins or blockades of Dhaka city. Law enforcers and party activists will thwart any such programmes to besiege the city. The ruling party will not create any major obstacle if BNP and its allies want to hold peaceful rallies, but will remain in streets with similar programmes.
Several top sources of AL said they think programmes such as sit-ins or blockades are meant to create chaos and destabilise the government. Such programmes have nothing to do with democratic rights and holding free and fair elections. That’s why the party would prevent such programmes with an iron hand. But the ruling party would consider rallies of opposition as normal programmes.
AL policymakers think the BNP’s sit-ins at Dhaka’s entry points failed. AL’s stance is that BNP may once again resort to violence as in 2013, 2014 and 2015 if they get the chance. Moreover, there were speculations within the administration and political circles as to how strong the ruling party’s hold will remain on the law enforcers in the wake of new US visa policy. However, the joint efforts of law enforcers and ruling party men during BNP’s sit-ins on Saturday have dissipated such doubts.
AL and the government’s policy makers said a decision was taken against random use of the law enforcers during the opposition’s political programmes, due to the US visa policy, sanctions on RAB and western pressure. That is why the police did not take much action recently.
This policy will remain in place for general political rallies in the coming days too. But the sit-in programmes of Saturday were meant to create a stalemate in the city and that’s why law enforcers alongside AL men were in an offensive mode.
AL thinks that BNP tried to test the strength of the government and AL on Saturday’s programme and the opposition party was given a befitting reply. AL sees two takeaways from the role of party activists and the police on Saturday.
Firstly, it was assumed that the law enforcers would be cowed by the US visa policy. Many people thought a sense of fear permeated among the law enforcers. But the law enforcers took prompt action on Saturday in defusing the BNP. Moreover, the law enforcers displayed astuteness by treating Gayeshwar Chandra Roy to lunch.
Secondly, AL was asked by different quarters about the rationale of throwing counter programmes on the day BNP announces any programme. The ruling party says it has now been proved that BNP can be destructive if AL leaves the streets.
AL’s organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain told Prothom Alo Saturday’s programme has proved what BNP can do if AL leaves the streets. AL did not want to take to the streets that day but the party only became active when BNP tried to turn destructive.
AL’s presidium member and agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque told Prothom Alo, “BNP wants to make Dhaka and the government dysfunctional. That is not democratic programme. The government cannot allow loss of public property and people’s sufferings. Awami League and government will maintain a firm stance.”
No hindrance to normal programmes
The next general election is still five months away. AL has also in mind that driving out BNP completely from the streets right now might spawn criticism home and abroad.
AL policymakers said the party does not want it to be indicated that the ruling party is not sincere about holding a free and fair election. The ruling party is alert to avoid any allegations that the opposition is not being allowed to take part in the election. That is why AL will allow BNP to hold normal political programmes. But BNP will have to take permission from law enforcers to hold any such rallies. Police will create trouble for any programme without permission. Police might raise objections over the rally venue or activities such as frisking might intensify centering big rallies.
Some AL leaders think BNP might not go for a tougher programme in August after its programme on last Saturday failed. The party, however, might go for a tougher programme once again in September.
Government and AL sources said they are not fully oblivious of the US visa policy, sanctions on RAB and pressure from the Western countries. That’s why the law enforcers should be ‘safeguarded’ as much as possible before the election. There is a certain strategy behind serving Gayeshwar Roy with lunch after beating him on the street and sending Aman Ullah Aman a fruit basket after he was detained and hospitalised. One of the intentions behind the acts was creating distrust among the rank and file of BNP about its leaders. Also, showing a different image of the law enforcers and creating an alternative explanation of assault were also the strategy.
Some AL policymakers think BNP would again intensify its movement in September. AL will have to keep its activists buoyant and increase its strength in this time. The administration will also have to devise its own strategy. Apparently, both the ruling party and opposition have got some time to pause and to prepare for the coming days.
Programmes now every day
Awami League took to the streets with programmes to counter the BNP ones since December. The party has decided to take to the streets with political programmes every day till the next election so that no one can tout these as counter programmes of BNP. Programmes will be observed as August is the month of mourning. These programmes will entail till the declaration of the election schedule.
Sources inside Awami League said an attempt may be taken to bring Dhaka to a standstill in various ways outside of BNP programmes too. As a result, vigilant guard, rallies, protest processions and peace rallies will be observed every day. However, it must be ensured that the leaders and activists are not exhausted.
Dhaka city north and south units Awami League sources said Awami League had protest processions at the ward and thana level although BNP had no programmes on Sunday. There were no strong instructions that these programmes will have to be observed strongly. Dhaka city north Awami League held a rally of workers at Tejgaon in the afternoon. Demonstrations were casually organised at thana and ward levels. The south city unit of the party's associated bodies were active. But there was not a strong emphasis in thana and ward levels.
Preferring not to be named, speaking to Prothom Alo, city south unit Awami League's a reliable leader said a strong instruction has been given to remain on guard at the community level as BNP has programmes today, Monday. The central leaders will observe it.
The leader said Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader along with leaders stayed at the central office on Saturday. He left the office in the afternoon after observing how the BNP sit-ins at the points of Dhaka have been resisted throughout the day.
Sources in Awami League policy making said huge turnout of people at BNP's rallies and the recently held grand rally in Dhaka is now being discussed.
Some leaders have expressed disappointment that they are unable to draw attention although Awami League organised rallies. So the ruling party has a plan to hold a large rally.
Sources also said a decision was taken to jointly hold a rally by Awami League city south and north units at the old trade fair ground in Agargaon on Monday. But the party changed its decision. The party has decided to hold a rally in a place like Manik Mia Avenue or any other spot so that the rally could be shown as a massive one.