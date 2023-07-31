AL to resist blockade, siege and similar programmes

Awami League will not allow Bangladesh Nationalist Party to hold programmes such as sit-ins or blockades of Dhaka city. Law enforcers and party activists will thwart any such programmes to besiege the city. The ruling party will not create any major obstacle if BNP and its allies want to hold peaceful rallies, but will remain in streets with similar programmes.

Several top sources of AL said they think programmes such as sit-ins or blockades are meant to create chaos and destabilise the government. Such programmes have nothing to do with democratic rights and holding free and fair elections. That’s why the party would prevent such programmes with an iron hand. But the ruling party would consider rallies of opposition as normal programmes.

AL policymakers think the BNP’s sit-ins at Dhaka’s entry points failed. AL’s stance is that BNP may once again resort to violence as in 2013, 2014 and 2015 if they get the chance. Moreover, there were speculations within the administration and political circles as to how strong the ruling party’s hold will remain on the law enforcers in the wake of new US visa policy. However, the joint efforts of law enforcers and ruling party men during BNP’s sit-ins on Saturday have dissipated such doubts.