BNP has full confidence in interim govt’s advisers: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has reaffirmed the party’s full confidence in the integrity and competence of the advisers of the interim government.

In a statement issued to the media tonight, Mirza Fakhrul addressed recent reports alleging corruption among several advisers of the interim government.

“Today, a newspaper published a report quoting a former secretary, without naming him, alleging that eight advisers are involved in corruption,” Fakhrul said.

“I want to make it clear that this has nothing to do with us. The BNP strongly respects all members of the interim government, including the Chief Adviser. We have full confidence in their integrity,” he stated.