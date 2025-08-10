BNP has full confidence in interim govt’s advisers: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has reaffirmed the party’s full confidence in the integrity and competence of the advisers of the interim government.
In a statement issued to the media tonight, Mirza Fakhrul addressed recent reports alleging corruption among several advisers of the interim government.
“Today, a newspaper published a report quoting a former secretary, without naming him, alleging that eight advisers are involved in corruption,” Fakhrul said.
“I want to make it clear that this has nothing to do with us. The BNP strongly respects all members of the interim government, including the Chief Adviser. We have full confidence in their integrity,” he stated.
BNP’s this statement came in response to a report published by several media outlets, including Prothom Alo, which cited BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s private secretary, ABM Abdus Sattar, claiming that eight advisers had been appointed and raising questions about their roles.
When asked about the issue, Fakhrul clarified, “If a former secretary has made such statements then that matter is entirely his personal opinion. The BNP has no relation regarding it.”
He further stated, “I want to clearly say that he alone is responsible for those statements. The party has no connection with them.”