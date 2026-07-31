Those who want people to forget 1971 never believe in Bangladesh: Mirza Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that keeping 1971 at the forefront does not mean pushing the July mass uprising of 2024 into the background. Rather, along with 1971, July must also be remembered.

He said, "We cannot deny July either. Countless of our sons sacrificed their lives to establish democracy in Bangladesh. They forced a fascist government to leave the country."

The BNP secretary general further said the party does not regard either 1971 or 2024 as less important than the other.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that a certain group is deliberately trying to push the country towards division in the name of religion.

He said those attempting to divide the country in the name of religion must be resisted.

"We cannot allow extremism here. We cannot allow fundamentalism. We want to build a liberal, democratic Bangladesh," he stated.