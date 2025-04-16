Meeting with Chief Adviser
We’re not satisfied at all: Fakhrul
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expressed deep dissatisfaction over its discussions with chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.
A seven-member BNP delegation, led by secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, held a meeting with the chief adviser at state guest house Jamuna for nearly two hours on Wednesday afternoon.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the chief adviser did not provide a specific deadline for holding the next parliamentary election, rather mentioned a possible window between December and June.
“We are not satisfied at all,” Fakhrul said. “We have clearly said that if elections are not held by December, the country’s political, economic, and social situation will deteriorate further.”
Other members of the delegation were BNP standing committee members Jamiruddin Sircar, Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Salahuddin Ahmed, and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.