Tarique Rahman calls sudden BNP parliamentary party meeting

Although the date for the next session of parliament has not yet been set, leader of the House and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has unexpectedly called a meeting of the BNP parliamentary party.

The meeting will be held at 6pm tomorrow, Sunday, in the ruling party's meeting room at the Jatiya Sangsad.

Several senior BNP leaders said the meeting may discuss establishing discipline within the party, the recent law and order situation, constitutional amendments and the upcoming local government elections.

Parliamentary party meetings are usually held one or two days before a parliamentary session begins or during the session. This time, however, the meeting has been called before the date of the next session has been determined. The next session of parliament may begin in the second week of November.

BNP leaders believe the decision to call the meeting outside the regular schedule reflects the need to provide lawmakers with guidance on several important issues. A senior party leader, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said, “The prime minister has called everyone. He will surely give instructions on some important and urgent issues.”