Tarique Rahman calls sudden BNP parliamentary party meeting
Although the date for the next session of parliament has not yet been set, leader of the House and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has unexpectedly called a meeting of the BNP parliamentary party.
The meeting will be held at 6pm tomorrow, Sunday, in the ruling party's meeting room at the Jatiya Sangsad.
Several senior BNP leaders said the meeting may discuss establishing discipline within the party, the recent law and order situation, constitutional amendments and the upcoming local government elections.
Parliamentary party meetings are usually held one or two days before a parliamentary session begins or during the session. This time, however, the meeting has been called before the date of the next session has been determined. The next session of parliament may begin in the second week of November.
BNP leaders believe the decision to call the meeting outside the regular schedule reflects the need to provide lawmakers with guidance on several important issues. A senior party leader, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said, “The prime minister has called everyone. He will surely give instructions on some important and urgent issues.”
People familiar with the matter said BNP leaders see a need to discuss internal party discipline, the law and order situation, and upcoming political and organisational challenges, which may explain why the meeting has been called outside the regular schedule of parliamentary party meetings.
Speaking to several senior BNP leaders, Prothom Alo learned that the meeting will discuss the overall political situation. Allegations of land grabbing, extortion and irregularities against party leaders and activists in recent times, the law and order situation, constitutional amendments and the upcoming local government elections may feature on the agenda. The meeting may also provide guidance on organisational matters.
Law and order and constitutional amendments
The law and order situation and allegations that party leaders and activists are involved in criminal activities have become important political issues for the ruling party.
A recent example is the attack and vandalism at Radda, a private healthcare centre in Mirpur, Dhaka. BNP lawmaker Ferdousi Ahmed Misti, who represents a reserved seat for women, resigned following the incident. The allegations against her are under investigation. Following the incident, three committees, including the Dhaka North City BNP committee, were dissolved, and 14 party leaders and activists at various levels were expelled.
Through these measures, the BNP has sent a message that it will take action against individuals involved in land grabbing, extortion and violence under the cover of their party affiliation.
Constitutional amendments are also an important issue for the government. A special committee of parliament is working on proposals to implement the July National Charter and reform the Constitution.
Home Affairs Minister and committee chairman Salahuddin Ahmed said on 20 September that the committee aimed to conclude discussions and submit a report to parliament by December. Political parties, constitutional experts and other stakeholders are also expected to be consulted.
Political consensus may become crucial in implementing the charter's proposals, determining the opposition's role in parliament and reforming state institutions as part of the constitutional amendment process. The parliamentary party meeting may provide guidance on the BNP's position on these issues and what lawmakers should do.
Local elections and party organisation
The upcoming local government elections will also be a major organisational test for the BNP. Following the national election, the party faces several challenges at the local level, including managing grassroots expectations and grievances over the selection of local representatives, controlling competition among potential candidates and selecting candidates who are broadly acceptable.
Amid uncertainty over the election schedule and preparations, central party directives may help shape the position of grassroots leaders and activists.
In addition to running the government, the BNP must keep its organisational activities functioning after coming to power. Party sources believe the meeting may also discuss restructuring committees, deciding the fate of committees whose terms have expired, and maintaining discipline among party leaders and activists.