JaPa contestants grab benefits and quitting polls

One after another, Jatiya Party (JaPa) contestants have been quitting elections although they secured their nominations on terms of running electioneering till the final day.

In the current year, at least three contestants quitted by-election race.

They withdrew their candidature without informing the party high-command. Awami League (AL) nominees took it as an advantage and became elected uncontested.

It was noticed that JaPa contestants went into hiding soon after withdrawing their candidature. No one, even the party high-command could trace their whereabouts as they switched off their mobile phone.

Some JaPa leaders and activists said people were suspecting that JaPa contestants withdrew candidature after being benefited financially from the opponents. This kind of practice has been tarnishing the party image.

However, every contestant leaving elections prematurely complained that the ruling party threatened them to quit from the race.