BNP is against mob culture: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed on Monday said BNP is against mob culture and if anyone from the party is involved in the mob incident carried out against former Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda, the party will investigate and take disciplinary action.
“We do not believe in mob culture, we are constantly struggling to establish the rule of law,” he said in a statement.
Salahuddin hoped that the allegations against former Chief Election Commissioner Nurul Huda, his arrest process and his trial process will be conducted legally.
“However, we do not support his insulting. This is an isolated incident,” he said.
Salahuddin said anyone’s legal and constitutional rights should remain intact.
Criticizing the partisanship of former Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda, the BNP standing committee member said, “Nurul Huda is one of the few people responsible for destroying democracy in Bangladesh and completely destroying the electoral system. Several other people are responsible for completely corrupting and destroying several state constitutional institutions to prolong Sheikh Hasina’s fascist rule.”