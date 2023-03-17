BNP and like-minded parties to hold rallies in all cities Saturday

As part of the ongoing simultaneous movement, the main opposition BNP, its associate bodies and like-minded parties who prioritise restoration of the country's democracy through a return to fair elections are set to hold rallies in cities across all divisions on Saturday to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government.

The programme is also meant for registering the opposition parties' protest against the rise in the prices of power, gas and essential items, and mounting pressure on the government to release BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia without any condition, essentially to drop the 'false' cases against her.

This will be the 10th programme of the simultaneous movement that started coalescing in December, towards the end of a very successful divisional rally programme of the BNP that attracted massive crowds in all ten locations it visited. Tomorrow's programme was announced from the human chain programme observed in all district towns and 13 organisational divisional cities, including Dhaka on 11 March.