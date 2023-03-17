BNP and like-minded parties to hold rallies in all cities Saturday

As part of the programme, BNP's Dhaka south and north city units will arrange a rally in front of the party's Naya Paltan central office in the afternoon.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the party secretary general, will address the rally as the chief guest.
Besides, all other metropolitan city units of BNP will also arrange a similar programme to be attended by party senior leaders, including standing committee members.
Apart from BNP, Ganotantra Mancha, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, Gonoforum and People's Party, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, Peshajibi Ganatantrik Jote, 12-party alliance, Bam Ganatantrik Oikya and LDP will also hold separate rallies from 11:00-12:00pm in different areas of the capital.
In December last year, BNP and like-minded parties and alliances started a simultaneous movement based on their common objective of ousting the present government and holding the next election under a non-party neutral government.