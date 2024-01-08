BNP has nothing to do except wait for the next 5 years: Obaidul Quader

The AL general secretary also had some advice for the BNP. “We would say to the BNP, do politics by accepting the truth; follow the basic principles of democracy; shun unconstitutional politics. Otherwise you will be thrown into the ash heap of history.”

Quader also mentioned that various countries have been congratulating prime minister Sheikh Hasina for winning the 12th parliamentary elections. “The ambassadors of India, Russia, China, Bhutan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka and other countries met Sheikh Hasina this morning. They conveyed congratulatory messages to Sheikh Hasina from their countries.”

The AL general secretary stated that various organisations, institutions and the media, foreign journalists and observers monitored the election. “They have expressed their satisfaction.”

Quader also claimed that the 12th parliamentary elections will remain as a milepost in the democracy in Bangladesh and will make the country’s global footprint stronger.”