EC begins dialogue with political parties

The Election Commission (EC) is all set to begin dialogue with registered political parties from Sunday. It invited all 39 political parties to discuss issues relating to the 12th national parliament elections, reports BSS.

As part of the schedule, the EC will hold dialogue with BNP from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on 20 July, with ruling Awami League and Jatiya Party on 31 July.

Earlier on 6 July, EC secretariat additional secretary Ashok Kumar Devnath told journalists that there will be no specific agenda in the dialogue.