EC begins dialogue with political parties

“Agenda for dialogue is open. Each election commission holds dialogues with the political parties before the national parliament elections and this commission is also continuing that trend,” he told journalist.
The EC has already started sending invitation letter to parties concerned and 10 representatives from each party will be allowed to join the dialogue to be held at its secretariat.
On the first day (Sunday), the EC will sit with Jatiyatabadi Ganotantrik Andolan from 10:30 am to 11:30 am, Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF) from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, Bangladesh Congress from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm and Bangladesh Muslim League (BML) from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
On 18 July, dialogue will be held with Bangladesh Islami Front from 10:30 am to 11:30 am, Bangladesh Sangskritik Mukti Jote from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, Khelafat Majlish from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Biplobi Workers Party, Bangladesh from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
On 19 July, the dialogue will be held with Bangladesh Kalayan Party, Islami Oikya Jote, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, and Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal–ML.
On 20 July, dialogue will take place with Ganotantri Party and National Awami Party.
On 21 July, the EC will sit with Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, Bangladesh Jatiya Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad), and Gonofront.
On 24 July, dialogue will be held with Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan, Jatiya Party-JP, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal –JSD, and Islamic Front.
On 25 July, Bangladesh Muslim League will take part in dialogue, followed by Workers Party of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal-BSD, and Liberal Democratic Party –LDP.
On 26 July, the EC will sit with Jamiyate Olamaye Islam Bangladesh, Bikalpadhara Bangladesh, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, and National People’s Party-NPP.
On 27 July, dialogue will take place with Bangladesh Jatiya Party-BJP, Jaker Party, and Krishak Sramik Janata League.
On 28 Jul, the EC will hold talks with Gonoforum, Bangladesh National Awami Party-NAP, and Communist Party of Bangladesh.