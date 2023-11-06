AB Party demonstrates in the capital  

The Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) organised a demonstration and rally on Monday in solidarity with the final day of the second round of the nationwide blockade enforced by Bangladesh Nationalist Party.
The protest was led by Abdul Wahab Minar, a Joint Convenor of the party.
The protest procession paraded through the streets of Bijoy Nagar, Kakrail, and Paltan areas before concluding in front of its central office at Bijoy 71 Square, a press release reads.
In a brief address, Wahab Minar expressed gratitude to the nation for observing the countrywide blockade peacefully. He criticised the sabotage attacks on public properties and arson on vehicles, which he attributed to members of the ruling party.
These incidents have been recorded on video and widely circulated on social media, he claimed.
Minar stated that the atmosphere of fear and intimidation is no longer effective, and the people are growing weary of the one-party rule, which has become increasingly visible.
He emphasised that fundamental rights guaranteed in the constitution are not available under this government, particularly for opposition leaders and pro-democracy activists.
Minar pointed out that "the excessive use of tear gas, firing sound grenades, rubber bullets, and indiscriminate use of live and lethal weapons on unarmed protesters could only be carried out by an unelected, illegitimate government, not by a government chosen by the people."
AB Party is committed to actively participating in the struggle for freedom and democracy, Minar pledged to the people.