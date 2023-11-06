AB Party demonstrates in the capital  

The Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) organised a demonstration and rally on Monday in solidarity with the final day of the second round of the nationwide blockade enforced by Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

The protest was led by Abdul Wahab Minar, a Joint Convenor of the party.

The protest procession paraded through the streets of Bijoy Nagar, Kakrail, and Paltan areas before concluding in front of its central office at Bijoy 71 Square, a press release reads.