BNP dissolves four city committees including Dhaka north and south
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has dissolved its committees in Dhaka city north and south and in Chattogram and Barishal cities.
At the same time, the central committee of BNP's affiliated youth front Jubo Dal has also been dissolved.
A press release was sent to the media from the BNP head office near 12:00 am Thursday night in this regard.
The press release said that Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)'s Dhaka city north and south convening committees have been dissolved. The convening committees of Chattogram and Barishal cities have also been dissolved.
At the same time, the Jubo Dal central committee headed by its president Sultan Salahuddin Tuku and Monaem Munna has also been dissolved.
The press released signed by BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said that the convening committees of the four cities and Jubo Dal central committee will be announced at a later date.
When contacted over mobile phone at night, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told Prothom Alo, the committees which have ended their terms, have been dissolved. The committees of the four cities and central Jubo Dal will be announced.
Sources in BNP have said, however, that basically the committees of the four cities and Jubo Dal have been dissolved due to failure in the movement and, in some cases, the inaction of certain leaders.
Four JCD committees dissolved
According to a press release sent by central Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal Thursday night, JCD's Dhaka city north, south, east and west committees have also been dissolved. New committees will shortly be announced in their stead.