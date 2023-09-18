Khaleda Zia’s jail term suspension extended by another 6 months

The government has so far suspended Khaleda Zia's prison sentence for the eighth time as the term of the previous seventh extension will expire on 24 September.

According to the notification, imprisoned Khaleda Zia will receive treatment staying at her own residence in Dhaka and she will not be able to travel abroad during her temporary release period.

On 25 March, 2020, the then 76-year-old BNP chief was released from jail for six months upon an executive order of the government considering her age and humanitarian ground, following an application by her family members.