Jatiya Party: Tensions rise over council, GM Quader refuses to relent

A section of senior Jatiya Party (JaPa) leaders are preparing for the party's central council on 28 June. District committee leaders across the country are being contacted for this purpose. According to party insiders, there are also efforts to bring in top leaders from various parties that had previously split from the Jatiya Party.

Preparations are underway to hold the council in front of the party’s central office in Kakrail, Dhaka. However, the organisers have not yet received the necessary permission from the administration.

The announcement of the council has already triggered divisions within the party’s leadership, grassroots workers, and supporters nationwide. There is growing anxiety among the rank and file about the future of the party’s leadership.