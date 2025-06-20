Jatiya Party: Tensions rise over council, GM Quader refuses to relent
A section of senior Jatiya Party (JaPa) leaders are preparing for the party's central council on 28 June. District committee leaders across the country are being contacted for this purpose. According to party insiders, there are also efforts to bring in top leaders from various parties that had previously split from the Jatiya Party.
Preparations are underway to hold the council in front of the party’s central office in Kakrail, Dhaka. However, the organisers have not yet received the necessary permission from the administration.
The announcement of the council has already triggered divisions within the party’s leadership, grassroots workers, and supporters nationwide. There is growing anxiety among the rank and file about the future of the party’s leadership.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday night, a senior leader involved in organising the event said they are doing everything possible to ensure the council is a success. “We are hopeful that permission from the administration will be granted by Sunday. Once that happens, the context around the council will shift significantly,” he added.
However, Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader remains firm in his opposition to the initiative. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he dismissed the council preparations as unimportant and made it clear that he would not reach any compromise with the leaders who have turned against him.
Party sources say the central objective of the party’s 10th national council is to amend Article 20(a) of the Jatiya Party constitution. The proposed amendment would replace the current model of ‘single’ and ‘authoritarian’ leadership with a system of joint leadership.
The council is being spearheaded by two senior party figures, Anisul Islam Mahmud and ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader. They are reportedly supported by a significant number of current and former senior party leaders, as well as many district-level leaders. Organisers claim the response from the party grassroots has been encouraging.
In contrast, chairman GM Quader had earlier postponed the council scheduled for 28 June, citing the cancellation of the venue, the China Friendship Convention Centre auditorium.
Following this, the opposing faction within the party announced plans to hold the event in front of the Kakrail office instead. This parallel move has deepened tensions between the two factions of the party.
Senior Jatiya Party leader ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader told Prothom Alo, “We are not working with the aim of removing anyone from the party leadership. The chairman should remain in his position. But we want democracy within the party and for it to be run under a joint leadership structure.”
Party insiders say the main obstacle to this is sub-section (a) of Article 20 of the Jatiya Party constitution. This clause grants the chairman unilateral authority to appoint, remove, or replace individuals in any party position. The reformist leaders are pushing for this provision to be amended.
In response, Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader told Prothom Alo, “The real purpose behind changing the constitution is to tie my hands. I’ll carry the workload, take responsibility, and face the blame, but they want to enjoy the benefits.”
*More to follow...