BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul holds close-door meeting with two diplomats

BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury briefed the media on the meeting after the envoys left the BNP chairperson’s office.
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said the envoys discussed everything including the political situation and electoral system of Bangladesh.
“I couldn’t say what was discussed exactly during the closed-door meeting, but I can at least say there was discussion on everything related to the prevailing political situation in Bangladesh,” he added.
Replying to a query on whether there was discussion on the election, Amir Khasru said, “Of course, the issue of election was discussed because all eyes are on the election now. This election is very important to everyone inside and outside the country. All have concern over a fair election in Bangladesh.”
Amir Khasru said, “UN Dhaka chief Gwyn Lewis, too, told an event today that the election in Bangladesh is a matter of concern for everyone around the world. Everyone wants an elected government comes to power and an elected parliament be formed in Bangladesh through a fair election, and this expectation is normal.”
“The envoys discussed this and wanted to learn about it. Future politics, democracy, human rights, rule of law, security of life in Bangladesh – everything was discussed.”