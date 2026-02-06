BNP manifesto highlights 9 core pledges, including introducing ‘family card’
Ahead of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is unveiling its election manifesto, outlining nine core pledges aimed at social protection, economic recovery and institutional reform.
The manifesto is being formally announced at the Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Friday afternoon.
According to the BNP, the manifesto centres on nine principal commitments:
1. To protect marginalised and low-income families, a ‘family card’ will be introduced to ensure monthly assistance of Tk 2,500 or essential commodities of an equivalent value. The amount of money will be increased gradually over time.
2. To ensure fair prices for agricultural produce, a ‘farmer card’ system will be implemented to provide subsidies, easy access to credit, agricultural insurance and state-supported marketing. The scheme will also cover fish farmers, livestock rearers and small entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector.
3. To establish a corruption-free and humane healthcare system, 100,000 health workers will be recruited nationwide. Quality medical services will be expanded at district and metropolitan levels, including comprehensive maternal and child healthcare and strengthened preventive health programmes.
4. To build a joyful and employment-oriented education system, a values-based and skills-focused education policy will be introduced. Primary education will be prioritised, technological support will be provided to teachers and students, and a ‘midday meal’ programme will be launched.
5. To secure the future of young people, the BNP pledges to create employment opportunities, enhance technical and language skills, support start-ups and entrepreneurs, connect youth to global e-commerce platforms, and ensure merit-based recruitment in government services.
6. To develop sports as a profession and a sustainable livelihood, sports infrastructure and training facilities will be expanded at district and upazila levels.
7. To protect the environment and strengthen climate resilience, the party plans to mobilise patriotic public participation and voluntary labour to excavate and re-excavate 10,000 kilometres of rivers and canals, plant 150 million trees within five years, and introduce modern waste management systems.
8. To reinforce religious and social harmony, an honourarium- and training-based welfare system will be introduced for religious leaders of all faiths at places of worship.
9. To expand the digital economy and global connectivity, international payment systems such as PayPal will be introduced, regional e-commerce hubs will be established, and exports of ‘Made in Bangladesh’ products will be promoted.
The BNP says the manifesto is not merely a collection of electoral promises but a declaration of a new social and state contract.
The party emphasises that it believes in a politics rooted in justice and humanity rather than revenge, and in citizens’ rights rather than the pursuit of power.
According to the party, if entrusted with governing responsibility through the people’s mandate, it will build a Bangladesh where the sanctity of the vote is upheld, terrorism, corruption and discrimination are eliminated, and no one stands above the law.
“Every citizen will be able to say with pride: Bangladesh comes first,” the BNP said.