JaPa picks ex-secretary Niazuddin as Gazipur mayor candidate

Jatiya Party has nominated former secretary MM Niazuddin as their mayoral candidate for the Gazipur City Corporation election.
A meeting of the party’s nomination board took the decision, Jatiya Party chairman’s press secretary Khandaker Deloar Jalil told news agency UNB on Monday.
Jatiya Party is the current opposition in parliament.
Earlier, on 3 April, the election commission announced the schedules of elections to five city corporations.
The elections will be held in Gazipur on 25 May, in Khulna and Barishal on 12 June, and in Rajshahi and Sylhet on 2 June.