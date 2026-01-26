Tarique, Shafiqur, Nahid, Jara on Facebook: Who has how many followers, who tops the list

Election campaigning on social media is no longer a new concept. It has become a major platform for candidates to connect easily with voters. Alongside rallies, street meetings and door-to-door campaigning, many candidates are now placing strong emphasis on social media as well.

Among all social media platforms, Facebook remains the most popular in Bangladesh. Political parties and independent candidates maintain their own pages and accounts there. A key point of interest is how many followers each candidate has on Facebook.

The top leaders of the country’s two major political parties contesting the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) elections, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami both have their own Facebook pages.