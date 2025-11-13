BNP thanks Prof Yunus for reaffirming Feb election, same-day referendum
BNP on Thursday thanked the Chief Adviser for reaffirming that the next national election will be held in the first half of February and for announcing that a referendum will take place on the same day.
“The BNP Standing Committee, chaired by Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, thanked the Chief Adviser for reaffirming that the national election will be held in the first half of February and for announcing that a referendum will be held on the same day in his address to the nation,” said party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
He made the remarks while talking to reporters after an emergency meeting of the party’s Standing Committee at the Chairperson’s office in Gulshan.
Fakhrul said the meeting urged the government and the Election Commission to make all necessary preparations to hold the national election as soon as possible, along with the referendum to seek public approval of the July National Charter signed on October 17, 2025.
Earlier in the day, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus announced that the national election and the referendum on the July Charter would be held on the same day.
In a televised address to the nation, he said a meeting of the Council of Advisers had approved the July National Charter (Constitution Amendment) Implementation Order, 2025.
“To implement the July Charter, this order includes several important provisions. These include holding a referendum on the constitutional amendment proposals in the charter and, subsequently, forming a Constitution Reform Council,” he said.