BNP thanks Prof Yunus for reaffirming Feb election, same-day referendum

BNP on Thursday thanked the Chief Adviser for reaffirming that the next national election will be held in the first half of February and for announcing that a referendum will take place on the same day.

“The BNP Standing Committee, chaired by Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, thanked the Chief Adviser for reaffirming that the national election will be held in the first half of February and for announcing that a referendum will be held on the same day in his address to the nation,” said party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters after an emergency meeting of the party’s Standing Committee at the Chairperson’s office in Gulshan.