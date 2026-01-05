Dhaka city and district: 13 of Jamaat’s 17 candidates millionaires

Jamaat-e-Islami has fielded candidates in 17 of the 20 parliamentary constituencies in the Dhaka district and city area for the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) elections. Of these 17 candidates, 13 are millionaires. That means, the combined value of each of their movable and immovable assets amounts to at least Tk 10 million (1 crore) or more.

The candidate with the highest amount of assets (both movable and immovable) is the party’s nominee in the Dhaka-7 constituency (Chakbazar, Bangshal and parts of Old Dhaka), Md Enayat Ullah. The total value of his assets is approximately Tk 1.16 billion (116 crore). He also carries substantial liabilities, amounting to around Tk 830 million (83 crore).

Among the Jamaat candidates in Dhaka, the lowest annual income is reported by Md Saiful Alam, the candidate for Dhaka-12 (Tejgaon industrial area, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar and parts of Ramna). His annual income is slightly over Tk 100,000 (around Tk 8,500 per month).

The candidate with the lowest declared assets is Md Afzal Hossain, who will contest from Dhaka-19 (Savar, Ashulia and surrounding areas). His assets are valued at Tk 1.939 million (19,39,000).

In his affidavit, Afzal Hossain, however, did neither mention the value of 52 decimals of agricultural land inherited from his family, nor 24 decimals of land he received as heba (gift), along with a house built on that land.