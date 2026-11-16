This proves they have no presence outside Gopalganj: Information Minister

The minister said this in response to questions from journalists during an exchange of views with the Online Editors’ Forum at the Secretariat today, Monday. State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Yasser Khan Chowdhury also spoke at the event.

In Gopalganj, the Awami League (whose activities have been banned in the country) and its affiliated organisations have been blamed for a series of incidents, including protest processions, arson attacks, vandalism at the homes of ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and an attack on a Grameen Bank facility.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order in the district.