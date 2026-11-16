This proves they have no presence outside Gopalganj: Information Minister
Information and Broadcasting Minister Andaleeve Rahman Partho has said that the protest procession of the Awami League (whose activities have been banned in the country) in Gopalganj, in which its armed activists engaged in arson and vandalism, was nothing but a reflection of the party’s bankruptcy.
“This proves that they have no presence anywhere in Bangladesh except Gopalganj,” he remarked.
The minister said this in response to questions from journalists during an exchange of views with the Online Editors’ Forum at the Secretariat today, Monday. State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Yasser Khan Chowdhury also spoke at the event.
In Gopalganj, the Awami League (whose activities have been banned in the country) and its affiliated organisations have been blamed for a series of incidents, including protest processions, arson attacks, vandalism at the homes of ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and an attack on a Grameen Bank facility.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order in the district.
Earlier on Sunday, activists of the Awami League (whose activities have been banned in the country) and its affiliated organisations staged processions and rallies across Gopalganj throughout the day, carrying locally made weapons, including bamboo poles, oars, machetes and Chinese axes.
During the demonstrations, a police armoured personnel carrier (APC) and a police box were vandalised. The activists also damaged the nameplates of the July Memorial and Hadi Chattar.
From 11:00 am to 1:45 pm, activists of the Awami League (whose activities have been banned in the country) held processions along various roads in Gopalganj town. Many of them were seen carrying bamboo poles, oars, machetes, Chinese axes, spears and other locally made weapons. Some wore helmets as they took part in the show of force. They also chanted various slogans.
In the afternoon, miscreants hacked and injured a sub-inspector (SI) of Tungipara police station in Gopalganj.
Later in the evening, the residence of Imdadul Haque Molla, president of Tungipara pourashava unit BNP, was set on fire.