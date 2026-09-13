Growing divide over reforms becomes clearer in 3rd session of Parliament

The political tensions over implementing reform proposals became more evident during the third session of the 13th National Parliament.

It was expected that one of the key tasks of this Parliament, formed after the July mass uprising, would be to create the laws needed to lay the groundwork for various state and institutional reforms.

However, the session has raised questions over how much of the reform proposals formulated during the interim government’s tenure will ultimately be implemented and how much actual change they will bring.

The nine-working-day session once again brought to the fore tensions between the government and the opposition, as well as haste in the law-making process and a lack of tolerance for differing opinions.

At the same time, Parliament gave significant attention to public-interest issues such as fuel and gas shortages and the fertiliser crisis. While the government presented its plans, the opposition criticised them and put forward alternative proposals.