Ishraque assumes role of ‘mayor’ without taking oath

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain took part in a meeting to exchange views at the headquarters of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) yesterday, despite not being able to be sworn in as a mayor as yet.

The meeting that took place Monday afternoon was titled ‘Exchange of views with officials and employees of waste management department to ensure clean Dhaka and civic service’. In the banner of the meeting, Ishraque was addressed as honorable mayor, Dhaka South City Corporation.

Around 70 sanitation inspectors of the city corporation attended the meeting, accompanied by several former councillors of DSCC who are known to be BNP supporters. The meeting lasted for about two hours at the Mayor Mohammad Hanif Auditorium in Nagar Bhaban. However, questions have arisen as to how Ishraque Hossain was able to hold a meeting and instruct officials and staff in Nagar Bhaban without officially taking the oath of office.

Local government experts have termed Ishraque Hossain’s assumption of mayoral duties without taking an oath as completely illegal and a clear violation of the law. They argue that no one can assume the responsibilities of mayor by force or bypass the existing rules and laws. They also questioned the role of the interim government in this matter.