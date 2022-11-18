20 injured as BNP, AL and police clash in Sirajganj

At least 20 people including 6 policemen were injured as Awami League, BNP and policemen clashed in Sirajganj’s Kamarkhand upazila on Friday.

The clash took place at Jamtoil Railway Station area at around 12:30pm.

The clash left former lawmaker Rumana Mahmud and several activists of BNP and AL injured.

Police said assistant superintendent of police (Kamarkhand circle) Adnan Mustafiz and officer in charge of Kamarkhand police station Nurunnabi Pradhan were among the injured cops.