20 injured as BNP, AL and police clash in Sirajganj

Sirajganj district BNP’s general secretary Saidur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “We organised a discussion event at our party office in Kamarkhand ahead of Rajshahi divisional rally on 3 December. BNP’s central leader Syeda Asifa Ashrafi Papiya, former lawmaker and district BNP’s president Rumana Mahmud and other leaders were present at the event. Awami League leaders-activists swooped down on us as we reached Railway Station area after the meeting. Awami League men vandalised Rumana Mahmud’s vehicle and several motorcycles at that time. Police fired at us once we tried to fend off the attack. Rumana Mahmud, I and 10 leaders-activists were injured.”
Kamarkhand upazila AL’s general secretary Anowar Hossain denied the allegation of the attack on BNP rally.
“14-15 of our activists were returning from Jamtoil Bazar. BNP has two factions here. The BNP men engaged in factional clash first and then attacked 6-7 Awami League men at Jamtoil Railway Station area without any provocation,” he said.
OC Nurunnabi Pradhan said police went to quell the situation as the two parties chased each other back and forth. At one point BNP men launched an attack, forcing the police to fire stray bullets to bring the situation under control.
ASP Adnan Mustafiz said, “BNP men vandalised several shops and motorbikes at Jamtoil railway station area after their programme. BNP men hurled brickbats and attacked us with local weapons as we tried to prevent BNP men’s vandalism. They also had sharp weapons with them."
He said the situation is under control now.
Legal action would be taken in this incident, Adnan Mustafiz said.