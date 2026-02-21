NCP plans to strengthen its grassroots organisation

The National Citizen Party (NCP) in a general meeting has planned to expand and strengthen its grassroots organisation.

The meeting was held from 3 PM to around 7:30 PM on Friday at a restaurant in Dhanmondi.

It primarily involved discussions on post-election review and plans for the future.

Prothom Alo spoke to three leaders of the NCP who participated in this meeting.

According to them, the majority of leaders emphasised that an organisational structure needs to be established.