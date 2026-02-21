Post-election review meeting
NCP plans to strengthen its grassroots organisation
The National Citizen Party (NCP) in a general meeting has planned to expand and strengthen its grassroots organisation.
The meeting was held from 3 PM to around 7:30 PM on Friday at a restaurant in Dhanmondi.
It primarily involved discussions on post-election review and plans for the future.
Prothom Alo spoke to three leaders of the NCP who participated in this meeting.
According to them, the majority of leaders emphasised that an organisational structure needs to be established.
The meeting also included preliminary discussions on the programmes or steps needed to achieve this.
When asked, Monira Sharmin, the joint convener of the NCP, told Prothom Alo that after the election rush, many in the party met in person during the general meeting.
In the post-election general meeting, in addition to honouring the six elected members of parliament, all candidates were also honoured by the party's central election management committee.
Many stated that in the recent election, NCP candidates struggled due to the lack of grassroots organisation, which led to a reliance on Jamaat in many cases.
The NCP leaders agreed that they cannot rely on others during preparations for the upcoming local government elections or the next parliamentary election,
In the 13th National Parliamentary Election, the National Citizen Party (NCP) fielded candidates in 30 constituencies.
The NCP has reviewed how the party performed overall, the challenges faced, and the organisational weaknesses at the grassroots level, which was a recurrent topic in their discussions.
Among these candidates, who were supported by the 11-party electoral alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami, six were victorious.
The party now wants to focus on strengthening its organisation.
In this meeting, central leaders of the party conducted a post-election review.
The leaders said that the 30 candidates of the NCP had very little time to prepare. Nevertheless, they tried to do their best in the electoral regions. This was the first time the NCP directly participated in an election.