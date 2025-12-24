BNP nearly finalises seat-sharing with allies
The BNP has nearly finalised seat-sharing arrangements with its partners in the simultaneous movement and like-minded parties ahead of the 13th parliamentary election.
As part of this process, the party has for the first time formally announced the names of candidates from allied parties. The BNP’s top leadership is preparing to reach decisions on the remaining seats soon.
At a press conference held yesterday, Tuesday afternoon, at the BNP chairperson’s political office in Gulshan, the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that relations with like-minded parties and allies have grown stronger. He added that the number of seats to be allocated to allies would be announced in due course.
In seat-sharing discussions, the BNP has been placing particular importance on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh. At the press conference, Mirza Fakhrul announced that four seats would be left for the party, and that the BNP would not field candidates in those constituencies. He warned that disciplinary action would be taken against any BNP member who attempts to contest in those seats.
The names of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh’s candidates for the four agreed seats were also announced at the press conference. They are Jamiat President Maulana Mohammad Ubaidullah Faruq in Sylhet-5; Vice President Maulana Junayed Al Habib in Brahmanbaria-2; Secretary General Maulana Manjurul Islam Afendi in Nilphamari-1; and central leader Mufti Monir Hossain Kasemi in Narayanganj-4.
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s candidates will contest the election using the date palm tree symbol. Related sources say that due to the obligation to contest under party symbols in alliance-based voting, the BNP is being cautious in allocating seats to its allies.
Before the announcement of candidates, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh President Maulana Ubaidullah Faruq told journalists that, as a party that believes in Islamic values, they have been able to place their trust in the BNP on issues of political stability and morality in the country’s leadership.
Further seat-sharing with allies
The BNP boycotted the elections in 2014 and 2024. Although it participated in the 2018 election, it could not fully remain active in the field. According to sources, these circumstances have led to a high number of nomination aspirants within the party.
At the same time, interest in contesting elections has increased among leaders who have faced repression and persecution during the past 15 years of fascist rule. As a result, the BNP’s top leadership is having to make cautious decisions about allocating seats to partners in the joint movement.
Under the proposed arrangements, the BNP will not field candidates in seats where agreements are reached with allies. Allied parties that are allotted specific seats through negotiation will contest only in those constituencies and nowhere else.
This is the condition under which the BNP is seeking seat-sharing agreements. It is also learned that the BNP is giving greater priority to leaders joining the party and contesting with the sheaf of paddy symbol.
As part of this process, Bangladesh Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Chairman Shadahat Hossain Salim dissolved his party and joined the BNP. He was subsequently announced as the BNP candidate for Lakshmipur-1 (Ramganj).
Bangladesh Jatiya Dal Chairman Syed Ehsanul Huda has also dissolved his party and joined the BNP. He intends to contest from Kishoreganj-5. Although no formal announcement has been made yet, the BNP is reportedly positive about his candidacy.
So far, the BNP has announced the names of prospective party candidates in 272 constituencies in two phases. The remaining 28 seats will be finalised for allies through negotiations. Of these, four seats were allocated to Jamiat yesterday. In addition, the BNP has nearly finalised about 10 more seats for its allies.
A responsible BNP source said that it has almost been finalised to allocate one seat each to Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagorik Oikya; Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Revolutionary Workers Party; Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of the Ganosamhati Andolon; and the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD). When contacted, Zonayed Saki told Prothom Alo last night that discussions with the BNP on seat-sharing are still ongoing.
The BNP has also nearly finalised seat allocations for LDP President Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmed and the party’s Secretary General Redwan Ahmed. Party sources say the BNP is also considering giving seats to Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar) Chairman Mostafa Jamal Haider and National People’s Party (NPP) Chairman Fariduzzaman Farhad.
Separately, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) Chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partho has long been active in Dhaka-17, and the BNP is positive about him. NDM Chairman Bobby Hajjaj is active in Dhaka-13. As his party is not registered, it remains unclear whether he will join the BNP or contest the election through another arrangement.
Meanwhile, Gono Odhikar Parishad, a key partner in the joint movement, had from the outset demanded seat-sharing in a significant number of constituencies. Party leaders said that despite being active in the movement for a long time, no specific seats had been guaranteed for them.
At one point, discussions were heard about two seats, but that understanding did not materialise. Instead, Gono Odhikar Parishad has ultimately announced preparations to contest in all constituencies under its own symbol.
A BNP source said that since the party is not forming any formal electoral alliance, like-minded and allied parties are required to contest under their own symbols. Leaders of several other parties, like the LDP and the Bangladesh Jatiya Dal, may also join the BNP.