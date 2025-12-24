BNP nearly finalises seat-sharing with allies

The BNP has nearly finalised seat-sharing arrangements with its partners in the simultaneous movement and like-minded parties ahead of the 13th parliamentary election.

As part of this process, the party has for the first time formally announced the names of candidates from allied parties. The BNP’s top leadership is preparing to reach decisions on the remaining seats soon.

At a press conference held yesterday, Tuesday afternoon, at the BNP chairperson’s political office in Gulshan, the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that relations with like-minded parties and allies have grown stronger. He added that the number of seats to be allocated to allies would be announced in due course.

In seat-sharing discussions, the BNP has been placing particular importance on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh. At the press conference, Mirza Fakhrul announced that four seats would be left for the party, and that the BNP would not field candidates in those constituencies. He warned that disciplinary action would be taken against any BNP member who attempts to contest in those seats.

The names of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh’s candidates for the four agreed seats were also announced at the press conference. They are Jamiat President Maulana Mohammad Ubaidullah Faruq in Sylhet-5; Vice President Maulana Junayed Al Habib in Brahmanbaria-2; Secretary General Maulana Manjurul Islam Afendi in Nilphamari-1; and central leader Mufti Monir Hossain Kasemi in Narayanganj-4.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s candidates will contest the election using the date palm tree symbol. Related sources say that due to the obligation to contest under party symbols in alliance-based voting, the BNP is being cautious in allocating seats to its allies.

Before the announcement of candidates, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh President Maulana Ubaidullah Faruq told journalists that, as a party that believes in Islamic values, they have been able to place their trust in the BNP on issues of political stability and morality in the country’s leadership.

