JaPa emerges as opposition party

Recently some Jatiya Party (JaPa) central leaders have come under media focus with their sharp criticism against the Awami League-led government. This wasn't the situation even six months ago.

JaPa organisers might have changed their tone after the demise of Hussain Muhammad Ershad, the party’s founding chairman and former head of a military-ruled government of Bangladesh. Their emergence as the ‘opposition’ has made political analysts curious about relations between JaPa and Awami League.

Despite being invited, JaPa has yet to send any representatives to the state programmes celebrating the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence, party insiders said.

The 10-day celebration will continue till 26 March.

Some top organisers of JaPa explained that their participation in the programme would undermine their present stance against the government, which they claim is critical.

Addressing a meeting at JP central office in Banani on 13 March, JaPa chairman Ghulam Muhammed Quader claimed his party was no more a part of the AL-led 14-party alliance. “At present, Awami League doesn’t need Jatiya Party and vice versa,” he added.