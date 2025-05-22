Chhatra Dal sit-in at InterCon and Shahbagh intersections, traffic jam intensifies
Leaders and activists of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) are staging a demonstration at the Shahbagh intersection and the Hotel InterContinental intersection in the capital, demanding justice for the killing of Dhaka University unit JCD leader Shahriar Alam Samya.
Over a hundred leaders and activists, led by Chhatra Dal’s central president Rakibul Islam, initially gathered at the Shahbagh intersection at around 10:00 am today, Thursday.
Later, they also took position at the InterContinental intersection. Prior to that, starting from around 9:30 am, Chhatra Dal leaders and activists began assembling at Shahbagh.
At both Shahbagh and the InterContinental intersections, Chhatra Dal members chanted slogans such as, “What are you doing, interim? It's been nine days already,” “We must fight to survive, and we must win that fight,” “Two murders in nine months, VC, you are so talented,” “Nine days have passed, yet no one knows anything,” “Who will win this fight? Soldiers of Shaheed Zia,” “We demand justice, we demand justice for Samya's murder,” “We want, we want, justice, justice!” “My brother is in the grave, why is the killer still free?” “My brother was murdered -killers, you will not be spared,” and so on.
Leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal units of Dhaka University, Jagannath University, Tejgaon College, Dhaka College, Dhaka City East and other units were seen taking up position at the Shahbagh intersection.
The protesting Chhatra Dal leaders and activists said that their programme would continue until 5 pm today, Thursday.
Chhatra Dal president Rakibul Islam told Prothom Alo, “We demand the immediate arrest of the killers. Our protest will continue until there is visible justice.”
He also raised questions about the capabilities of the law enforcement agencies. “Over the past nine months, there have been repeated murders across the country. If there is any delay in arresting those involved in Samya’s murder and ensuring punishment, Chhatra Dal will announce even tougher programmes,” he said.
Due to the sit-in and protest by Chhatra Dal leaders and activists, traffic movement through Shahbagh came to a halt starting from 10 am. Severe traffic congestion developed on the roads surrounding the Shahbagh intersection, causing significant inconvenience to the public.
Nabi Hossain from Chandpur had come to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University to consult a physician for his wife. After finishing, he was planning to go to the Sadarghat launch terminal. However, he could not find any transport in the Shahbagh area. Nabi Hossain said, “Now I can’t get to Sadarghat from Shahbagh by rickshaw. I’ll have to walk.”
Due to the heavy traffic jam, Shyamal Biswas from Munshiganj walked from Asad Gate to Shahbagh. He said that earlier in the morning he had gone to Shyamoli by bus via Shahbagh for an urgent errand, but on his return, the traffic on Mirpur Road was so severe that he had to walk from Asad Gate.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Shyamal Biswas said, "I did not know about the blockade at Shahbagh. I am not too familiar with Dhaka streets either and so don't know which route would be better. Now I'm walking to Gulistan and will get a bus there."
In a statement issued yesterday, Wednesday, Chhatra Dal announced today’s sit-in programme. The statement said that leaders and activists of the organisation would stage a sit-in from morning until 5 pm at the Shahbagh intersection and in front of InterContinental Hotel, protesting the negligence in the investigation of the murder case of Shahriar Alam Samya, literary and publications secretary of the Sir AF Rahman Hall unit of Dhaka University Chhatra Dal.
They are also demanding the arrest of all accused, including the main perpetrator, and the assurance of exemplary punishment through a fair trial.