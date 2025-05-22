Chhatra Dal sit-in at InterCon and Shahbagh intersections, traffic jam intensifies

At both Shahbagh and the InterContinental intersections, Chhatra Dal members chanted slogans such as, “What are you doing, interim? It's been nine days already,” “We must fight to survive, and we must win that fight,” “Two murders in nine months, VC, you are so talented,” “Nine days have passed, yet no one knows anything,” “Who will win this fight? Soldiers of Shaheed Zia,” “We demand justice, we demand justice for Samya's murder,” “We want, we want, justice, justice!” “My brother is in the grave, why is the killer still free?” “My brother was murdered -killers, you will not be spared,” and so on.

Leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal units of Dhaka University, Jagannath University, Tejgaon College, Dhaka College, Dhaka City East and other units were seen taking up position at the Shahbagh intersection.

The protesting Chhatra Dal leaders and activists said that their programme would continue until 5 pm today, Thursday.

Chhatra Dal president Rakibul Islam told Prothom Alo, “We demand the immediate arrest of the killers. Our protest will continue until there is visible justice.”