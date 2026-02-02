Remarks on working women by a political party are shameful: Tarique Rahman
BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman has described comments made by a political party about working women as shameful. He said, “A political party has spoken about how it wants to confine half of Bangladesh’s population—women—within the home.”
Tarique Rahman made the remarks on Monday afternoon while addressing a BNP election rally at Prabhati School ground in Khulna city.
After 22 years, Tarique Rahman visited Khulna to attend an election rally. He arrived at the Prabhati School ground in Khalishpur at around 12:30 pm.
As he took the stage, party leaders, activists, and supporters welcomed him with applause. He responded by waving to the crowd and spoke for approximately 27 minutes.
Without naming anyone, Tarique Rahman said at the rally, “We have seen that a leader of a political party said very clearly two days ago—speaking this before you is genuinely embarrassing—that such words were used to describe women who go out to work. Using such language for women is a disgrace to this country.”