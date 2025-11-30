Khaleda Zia’s condition unchanged, ‘torch roadshow’ suspended: Rizvi

The senior BNP leader stated, “From what I have most recently heard today, her (Khaleda Zia’s) condition remains unchanged, and the medical board is yet to put forth any recommendation regarding her travel abroad.”

At the briefing, he formally announced the suspension of the Torch Roadshow programme. The roadshow was scheduled to begin on 1 December from the historic Kalurghat Radio Station as part of the BNP’s celebrations of the month of victory.

Explaining the decision, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi added, “We have suspended our programme. I am informing you today that extensive preparations were under way across Bangladesh, especially in the divisional headquarters. It was planned to begin from the Kalurghat Radio Station, from where the declaration of independence was made by the martyred president Ziaur Rahman. The roadshow would have travelled through various divisions, culminating each day in a rally. The next day, the roadshow would continue to another divisional city for another rally.”