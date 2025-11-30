Khaleda Zia’s condition unchanged, ‘torch roadshow’ suspended: Rizvi
The physical condition of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia remains unchanged, party joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Sunday.
Owing to her illness, the party has suspended its planned “Torch Roadshow” to mark the country's victory month.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi revealed this at an emergency press briefing held at the party’s central office in the capital’s Naya Paltan today, Sunday.
The senior BNP leader stated, “From what I have most recently heard today, her (Khaleda Zia’s) condition remains unchanged, and the medical board is yet to put forth any recommendation regarding her travel abroad.”
At the briefing, he formally announced the suspension of the Torch Roadshow programme. The roadshow was scheduled to begin on 1 December from the historic Kalurghat Radio Station as part of the BNP’s celebrations of the month of victory.
Explaining the decision, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi added, “We have suspended our programme. I am informing you today that extensive preparations were under way across Bangladesh, especially in the divisional headquarters. It was planned to begin from the Kalurghat Radio Station, from where the declaration of independence was made by the martyred president Ziaur Rahman. The roadshow would have travelled through various divisions, culminating each day in a rally. The next day, the roadshow would continue to another divisional city for another rally.”
He said the programme was suspended solely due to Khaleda Zia’s health condition, and called upon all to pray for her recovery.
In response to a question from journalists about when BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman might return to the country, Rizvi said, “Right now, we don’t have any update on his return. He will come at the appropriate time, when he deems it suitable. As far as I know, he is spending his time in deep worry and anxiety for his mother, our chairperson. He is constantly in touch with the attending physicians.”
Earlier on Saturday afternoon, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had announced the ‘Torch Roadshow’ at a press conference at the party chairperson’s political office in Gulshan.
The programme was originally planned to commence on 1 December from the historic Kalurghat Radio Station, and conclude with a grand rally on Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka on Victory Day, 16 December.