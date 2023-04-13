AL wants to throw BNP in a tight corner

AL sources said the party is keeping an eye so that the election in five cities is held free and fair before the coming parliamentary election as the ruling party has nothing to lose in this vote. Rather, it will be tough for the BNP to take decisions in this regard.

A central AL leader, wishing not to be named, spoke to Prothom Alo about this. Drawing the example of Sylhet city, he said, 10 AL aspirants have bought the nomination form. Among them general secretary of AL’s UK chapter, Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, has a better chance but the remaining nine are against him. That means, AL has a weakness there. Incumbent mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury is from BNP and it will be tough for the AL to win in Sylhet city if the BNP nominates him. In this situation, BNP leaders in other cities will be aggrieved if Ariful is given chance. At the same time, Sylhet BNP will have negative reactions for not fielding a strong candidate like Ariful if he is not given the chance, the AL leader added.

The central AL leader further said there is a clash in Gazipur Awami League too. Suspended mayor Jahangir Alam is not in any party post but 61 out of 76 councillors have taken his side. On the other hand, another aspirant Azmat Ullah Khan is the president of Gazipur city Awami League. His followers are there at different levels of the party. As a result, the infighting will increase if any of the two gets the party’s ticket. In this situation, it would have become tougher for the Awami League if the BNP had fielded a candidate. BNP is not likely to nominate any candidate here too because of the party’s decision to boycott polls.