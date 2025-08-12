SHUJAN survey: 89pc oppose more than 2 terms for a PM
Eighty-nine per cent of respondents support the idea that no individual should serve as prime minister for more than two terms. Seventy-one per cent favour the proportional representation (PR) system in the upper house of parliament.
The findings emerged from a public opinion survey conducted by Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) as part of finalising its proposed National Charter. The results were presented at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity today, Tuesday.
Ekram Hossain, a member of SHUJAN’s national committee, presented the survey, which was conducted from May to July this year with 1,373 respondents nationwide answering 40 questions, alongside 15 citizen dialogues.
According to the survey, 69 per cent supported the proposal for a bicameral legislature while 87 per cent respondents agreed that the same person should not simultaneously hold the positions of prime minister, party chief and leader of the house.
Sixty-three per cent backed reserving women’s seats in the lower house on a rotational basis, while 69 per cent supported reserving 30 seats for women in the upper house.
Eighty-six per cent supported appointing a deputy speaker in the lower house from the Opposition, with 82 per cent in favour of the same arrangement in the upper house.
Eighty-seven per cent supported requiring prior approval from the election commission (EC) for executive actions during the election period that could influence the polls.
Eighty-six per cent favoured a rule requiring the EC to certify and publicly announce, within 48 hours, whether an election was free, fair and credible.
Eighty-eight per cent supported auditing campaign expenditure and annulling the candidacy or election results of those who submit false information. Ninety-two per cent said identified criminals, extortionists, corrupt individuals and convicted persons should be barred from party membership.
Presenting the findings, SHUJAN Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar said the results show that people favour reforms.
“The existing system, processes and institutions have enabled Sheikh Hasina to become an autocrat,” he remarked, calling for sweeping changes to establish a democratic state.
Professor Robayet Ferdous of Dhaka University’s Department of Mass Communication and Journalism also spoke at the event.