SHUJAN survey: 89pc oppose more than 2 terms for a PM

Eighty-nine per cent of respondents support the idea that no individual should serve as prime minister for more than two terms. Seventy-one per cent favour the proportional representation (PR) system in the upper house of parliament.

The findings emerged from a public opinion survey conducted by Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) as part of finalising its proposed National Charter. The results were presented at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity today, Tuesday.