Call me 'bhaiya', no need to say 'sir': Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman took part in a ‘youth policy talk’ programme with young people in Chattogram at the Radisson Blu hotel, Sunday.
During the event, a young woman addressed him as “sir”.
Tarique Rahman stopped her and said, “You or anyone who asks me a question may call me ‘bhaiya’, or you may call me ‘uncle’.”
The auditorium erupted in applause after his remarks. Tarique Rahman then added, “Considering my age, you may call me ‘uncle’. However, I would not particularly like being called ‘uncle’. I would like it if you call me ‘bhaiya’; there is no need to say ‘sir’.”
The young woman who addressed him as “sir” is Tasnuba Tashri, a fourth-year student of the Department of Management at the University of Chittagong.
She asked what steps would be taken to support entrepreneurs if elected, and whether there would be any alternative avenues for financing.
In response, Tarique Rahman said it is not easy to obtain bank loans in the country and that there are various complications in this regard. Although it is not possible to change all laws overnight, he said there are plans to amend what can be amended in order to support small entrepreneurs. Special attention would be given to ensuring young entrepreneurs are not held back due to collateral requirements.
He added that their plans also include financing for students wishing to study abroad. At present, many students lose opportunities to study in countries such as Japan or China because they cannot afford visa fees or air tickets. They are considering whether a ‘student loan’ scheme could be introduced for these students, similar to financing for entrepreneurs.
During the policy dialogue, Tarique Rahman outlined the BNP’s policies, plans and commitments while responding to a wide range of questions from young participants. Issues raised included environmental protection, extortion and corruption, migrant workers’ skills, healthcare, education reform, disparities between hill tracts and plains, the blue economy, agricultural syndicates, and harassment related to NID cards and passports. More than 400 students from various universities took part.
At the outset, referring to the destination ‘after change’, Tarique Rahman said, “After passing through an abnormal situation, Bangladesh witnessed a change on 5 August 2024. The question now before us is where we want to take the country after that change. Merely saying this is bad or that is wrong will not solve anything; rather, we need to acknowledge the problems and try to do something better.”
Hills and quota issues
University of Chittagong student Parmita Chakma asked, “After returning to the country, you have spoken about building the nation together with people from both the hills and the plains. Bangladesh is a country of many ethnic communities. As a Chakma woman, I feel comfortable identifying myself as indigenous. I would like to know your party’s position on constitutional recognition of indigenous peoples, land rights, long-standing land disputes, tensions and citizen security in the hill tracts. How will you ensure the participation of hill communities in state affairs? What plans do you have regarding education, healthcare, government jobs and skill development for hill youth?”
In reply, Tarique Rahman said, “During the war of independence in 1971, no one looked at who belonged to which religion. No one considered who was from the plains and who was from the hills. In the same way, during the 2024 movement, people did not take to the streets based on religion or whether someone was from the hills or the plains. If you are Bangladeshi, as long as you are Bangladeshi, your rights and opportunities should be equal. A young person from the hills should receive the same opportunities as a young person from the plains, based on merit.”
Referring to comments that the movement began over the quota system, he said, “Limited quotas, for example around 5 per cent, may be kept for people in special circumstances, such as persons with disabilities. However, in all other cases, recruitment and opportunities should be based on merit and qualifications, whether from the plains or the hills.”
Environment and waterlogging
Responding to questions on canal dredging, groundwater recharge, waterlogging in Chattogram, air pollution and the potential risks of the coal-based power plant at Matarbari in Moheshkhali, Tarique Rahman said they have plans regarding the environment. Reducing waterlogging and retaining water have been set as two ‘basic’ priorities.
He said dredging canals increases water-holding capacity, reduces waterlogging and gradually recharges groundwater. There are plans to dredge around 20,000 kilometres of canals across the country. Vehicle pollution is also a major concern, but control measures will be introduced gradually without disrupting livelihoods.
On environmental measures, he said there is a plan to plant 200 to 250 million trees a year, with a target of 500 million over five years. Saplings will be planted during the monsoon, and production can continue for the remaining months. Satellite imagery has been used to identify and monitor locations for small forest areas.
‘Promise or implementation’
One student asked whether policies would remain mere promises and how implementation would be ensured. Tarique Rahman said accountability in politics ultimately comes through votes. If promises are made but not delivered, people will withdraw their support. “If I fail to deliver, your support will move away from me, so what do I gain from that?” he said.
Extortion and corruption
Tarique Rahman said no plan can succeed unless extortion and corruption are addressed. He said those involved in extortion fall into two categories: some due to unemployment, and others who are professional criminals. In the case of professional criminals, the law will be enforced. A firm government message of “we will not tolerate” can reduce the problem by 20 to 30 per cent, after which monitoring and enforcement will follow step by step.
Education
Speaking about vocational training, work-based training and language education, he said a large portion of overseas workers are unskilled, resulting in lower remittance earnings. Although vocational institutions exist, they do not function properly and will be redesigned. Training will be tailored to labour demand in the Middle East, unnecessary subjects will be removed and Arabic language courses will be added. Skills and language proficiency will increase workers’ value abroad.
He said the earlier concept of delivering lessons via radio in schools would be revived using modern technology, allowing teachers to teach multiple locations from one place. Tablets will be provided to primary and secondary teachers for training and classroom support. Knowing a third language can make employment easier. Arts, culture and sports will be made compulsory to ensure students develop multi-dimensional skills and become globally competitive.
Recruitment of healthcare workers
On the health sector, Tarique Rahman said Europe places emphasis on prevention, and they also want a prevention-based approach. Facilities at Chattogram Medical College Hospital are insufficient compared to the number of patients. To reduce pressure, fewer people need to fall ill in the first place. There are plans to recruit 100,000 healthcare workers in phases, who will go door to door in villages to provide basic health services and advice. Of these, 80 to 85 per cent will be women.
Agriculture and government services
On farmers’ losses and syndicates, he said a database of land, ownership and crops will be created through farmer cards via upazila agriculture offices. This will allow targeted assistance. An app has been developed to help farmers make decisions based on weather forecasts. Satellite imagery will make it easier to identify damage and deliver support during disasters. Price manipulators will be identified and dealt with according to law.
On public services, he said the entire system will be digitalised, allowing people to correct NID or passport information from home. Government monitoring will be increased to prevent food adulteration and excessive use of formalin, alongside social awareness campaigns and involvement of young people.