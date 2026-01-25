Call me 'bhaiya', no need to say 'sir': Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman took part in a ‘youth policy talk’ programme with young people in Chattogram at the Radisson Blu hotel, Sunday.

During the event, a young woman addressed him as “sir”.

Tarique Rahman stopped her and said, “You or anyone who asks me a question may call me ‘bhaiya’, or you may call me ‘uncle’.”

The auditorium erupted in applause after his remarks. Tarique Rahman then added, “Considering my age, you may call me ‘uncle’. However, I would not particularly like being called ‘uncle’. I would like it if you call me ‘bhaiya’; there is no need to say ‘sir’.”

The young woman who addressed him as “sir” is Tasnuba Tashri, a fourth-year student of the Department of Management at the University of Chittagong.

She asked what steps would be taken to support entrepreneurs if elected, and whether there would be any alternative avenues for financing.

In response, Tarique Rahman said it is not easy to obtain bank loans in the country and that there are various complications in this regard. Although it is not possible to change all laws overnight, he said there are plans to amend what can be amended in order to support small entrepreneurs. Special attention would be given to ensuring young entrepreneurs are not held back due to collateral requirements.