NCP’s Nasiruddin asks BNP, Jamaat to join elections abandoning ‘hypocrisy’

National Citizen Party (NCP) chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary on Monday accused the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami of obstructing the electoral process through what he termed as “hypocrisy”.

He called upon both parties to swiftly agree on the legal foundation and execution mechanism of the July Charter and to participate in the elections.

He was speaking to newspersons after a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner over party symbols in the capital’s Agargaon area.