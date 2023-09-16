AL nominates Siddiqur Rahman Patwari for Natore-4 by polls

The ruling Awami League on Friday nominated Siddiqur Rahman Patwari to contest the Natore-4 constituency by-election scheduled to be held on 11 October, reports UNB.

The party finalised the nomination in a meeting of its parliamentary nomination board held at Ganobhaban, with party president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Nomination board member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim told the newspersons after the meeting.

The Natore-4 constituency was declared vacant following the death of its lawmaker and Natore district Awami League president professor Abdul Quddus on 30 August.

Abul Hasanat Abdullah, Abdur Razzak, Muhammad Faruk Khan, Abdus Sobhan Golap were also present in the meeting.