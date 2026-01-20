Jamaat unveils visions for ‘New Bangladesh’

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has unveiled a policy framework and future vision for a “new and prosperous Bangladesh” ahead of the national parliamentary election scheduled to be held on 12 February.

The framework was presented on Tuesday morning by Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman at the party’s Policy Summit 2026, held at a hotel in the capital. The outline places democratic transition, economic stability, and human dignity at the centre of national political discourse.

Addressing the summit, Shafiqur Rahman said that after years of authoritarian rule, Bangladesh is now passing through a sensitive phase of democratic transition. In this context, he said, the upcoming election is not merely a political event but a crucial moment to determine a new direction of governance for a country of more than 180 million people.