Jubo Dal president Sultan Salahuddin, Monayem Munna general secretary

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Sultan Salahuddin and Monayem Munna
Bangladesh National Party (BNP) has announced a partial committee of Jubo Dal with Sultan Salauhddin its president and Monayem Munna general secretary.

An eight-member committee was announced through a press release signed by party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday.

Other members of the committee are senior vice president Mamun Hasan, vice president Nurul Islam Noyon and equal status of vice president Kamruzzaman Dulal.

Shafiqul Islam and Golam Moula Shahin were made joint general secretaries and organising secretary Ishaq Sarker.

Sultan Salahuddin was general secretary and Monayem Munna vice president in the last committee led by Saiful Alam.

A five-member partial committee was announced on 17 January 2017 with Saiful Alam its president and Sultan Salahuddin general secretary.

On 7 February 2020, after three years of the expiry of that committee, a 114-member committee was announced. Later, Saiful Alam and Sultan Salauhddin could not form the full committee.

