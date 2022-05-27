Jubo Dal president Sultan Salahuddin, Monayem Munna general secretary

Bangladesh National Party (BNP) has announced a partial committee of Jubo Dal with Sultan Salauhddin its president and Monayem Munna general secretary.

An eight-member committee was announced through a press release signed by party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday.

Other members of the committee are senior vice president Mamun Hasan, vice president Nurul Islam Noyon and equal status of vice president Kamruzzaman Dulal.