Jubo Dal president Sultan Salahuddin, Monayem Munna general secretary

Shafiqul Islam and Golam Moula Shahin were made joint general secretaries and organising secretary Ishaq Sarker.
Sultan Salahuddin was general secretary and Monayem Munna vice president in the last committee led by Saiful Alam.
A five-member partial committee was announced on 17 January 2017 with Saiful Alam its president and Sultan Salahuddin general secretary.
On 7 February 2020, after three years of the expiry of that committee, a 114-member committee was announced. Later, Saiful Alam and Sultan Salauhddin could not form the full committee.