Jubo League dissolves Dhaka district unit committee

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The committee of Dhaka district unit Jubo League, an associate wing of ruling Awami League, has been dissolved by its central committee.

The announcement was made on Friday evening through a press release signed by its chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil.

According to the press release, the committee has been dissolved as per the article-23 of the Jubo League constitution on 1 September for its stagnation in organisational activities and expiration of tenure.

Mizanur Rahman, the outgoing general secretary of Dhaka district unit Jubo League, told Prothom Alo that “We welcome the timely decision of the central committee. Through such decision, the dedicated leaders and activists of the party will get the clear idea about the party’s neutrality and discipline.”

