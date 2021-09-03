Jubo League dissolves Dhaka district unit committee

According to the press release, the committee has been dissolved as per the article-23 of the Jubo League constitution on 1 September for its stagnation in organisational activities and expiration of tenure.
Mizanur Rahman, the outgoing general secretary of Dhaka district unit Jubo League, told Prothom Alo that “We welcome the timely decision of the central committee. Through such decision, the dedicated leaders and activists of the party will get the clear idea about the party’s neutrality and discipline.”