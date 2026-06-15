BCL blocks highway to protest smearing of Mujib mural in Gopalganj

Leaders and activists of the banned organisation Chhatra League staged a protest march and blocked the Dhaka–Khulna highway in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj on Monday (15 June), protesting the smearing of ink on a mural of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The blockade took place around 11:45 am on the Dhaka-Khulna highway near the Ratail Horticulture Centre area. A video of the incident has since spread on Facebook.

The video shows around 40–50 Chhatra League leaders and activists taking part in a procession. They are seen setting fire on the road and chanting various slogans, while also protesting the defacement of Sheikh Mujib’s mural with ink.

The half-hour blockade disrupted traffic on both sides of the highway, leaving several vehicles stranded. However, it could not be immediately confirmed who led the procession.